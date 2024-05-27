High praise for 100ft abseil fundraiser

Descending 100ft from the top of Liverpool Football Club’s Anfield stadium, the event showcased 7video’s commitment to giving back and supporting important causes with the team raising £1,750 - smashing the original target by £700.

The team members who took on the challenge were Isaac Watkins, Lauren Birch, Sarah Matthews, Lewis Furber, Paul Biddulph and Joe Alexander Williams.

The group had this to say about their fundraising efforts: “The funds raised will support The Movement Centre in their ongoing efforts to support children with movement disabilities, and their families, we’re just so proud to support the charity”.

7video director Peter Sims said the team showed incredible determination and teamwork in completing the challenge.

"I am immensely proud of our colleagues for their courage and dedication in taking on this abseil challenge,” he said.

“Their efforts have not only raised crucial funds for The Movement Centre, but also highlighted the spirit of collaboration, a core value that defines 7video.”

The event was supported by friends and family who cheered on the team, as they made their journey down.

Writing on social media, The Movement Centre expressed their thanks to 7video and to everyone who completed the challenge.

“Our incredible participants took part in the Anfield Abseil… And we are delighted to announce they have raised almost £5,000.”

7video has previously collaborated with The Movement Centre to create a series of animated videos that share real life stories about some of the children the charity has supported.

This event marks a significant milestone in 7video’s ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility and community engagement.

“We look forward to continuing our support for The Movement Centre and other charitable initiatives in the future”, added Peter.

7video is a media production company, based in Shrewsbury, that specialises in supporting organisations with film and animation video production across the UK.

By Adam Corbett - Contributor