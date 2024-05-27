Community champion invited to reception for 'Inspirational Women' at Downing Street

Samantha Lane from Telford, was nominated as an 'Inspirational Woman' by Councillor Rachael Tyrrell for the work she carries out in the community and the charity fundraising she undertakes.

Hannah Campbell, Conservative Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Telford, reviewed the nominations and selected Samantha to accompany her to Downing Street, said: "It was a privilege to be able to invite Samantha to No.10 for a reception celebrating inspirational women hosted by Rt Hon Laura Trott."

For over 20 years Samantha has volunteered within the community as a school governor, Chair of the PTA, at Priorslee Primary School, and was a founding trustee of Priorslee Residents Association, which was established with the object of increasing community cohesion and as a vehicle to host events and fundraise for the area.

In the search for a venue to raise funds for Mind in her role as Co-op Community Champion for Priorslee, Samantha made contact with Jack Partridge from The Lion Priorslee, they now support each other in raising funds for charity. Once a month Samantha runs a Charity Pub Quiz to fundraise, supporting groups like Combat Stress, Severn Hospice, Muscular Dystrophy, the Dogs Trust, and local youth PSG Football Club to name a few.

In her current role of Community Champion at the Co-op Store in Priorslee and Co-op Member Pioneer for East Telford, she has been fundraising and supporting Local Causes in the communities across Telford and Shropshire with her store colleagues and local contacts.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Rt Hon Laura Trott MBE MP said: "It was wonderful to meet so many brilliant and inspiring women from across the country at Downing Street this week. Samantha Lane is a real champion in Telford and it was a real pleasure and honour to celebrate their vital work alongside Hannah Campbell."

Samantha said: "I was so surprised to receive an e-mail from Hannah Campbell, inviting me to attend a reception at Downing Street for all of the work I do in the community. It left me speechless which is very unusual!

"I had a wonderful time talking to lots of inspirational women from across the country that carry out roles similar to me, supporting their communities. It was an honour to attend and I felt very lucky to be recognised for my work."

Samantha was also over the moon to get a photograph by the staircase in Number 10 and to see Larry the cat.

By Samantha Lane - Contributor