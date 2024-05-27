Churches come together to launch new community hub
Shifnal's new Mayor, Ellen Moore, has officially opened The Trinity Centre on Victoria Road on, which marks the coming together of Shifnal Methodist Church and St Andrew’s Church.
The new centre will become a hub for Shifnal, filled with all sorts of community activity.
The Methodist Church building is now a wonderful community facility with a growing events calendar and three different spaces for hire.
For further information please contact the Trinity Centre Manager, Claire Dinwiddy on 07955 688627 or trinity@shifnalbenefice.org.uk.
By Claire Dinwiddy - Contributor