Rotary club supports local causes following appeal

SYA (Shropshire Youth Association), OsNosh, Lingen Davies Cancer Appeal, Marches Riding for the Disabled and Severn Hospice have each received donations of £450 towards their work in the local community.

Tree of Light Chair Duncan Borrowman said: "This diverse group of organisations provide much needed support to many people in the local community and I am delighted that we were able to raise these essential funds in support of their work. I know they struggle with financial and volunteer support and any help people can give is always very much appreciated."

Ben Wilson of OsNosh with Tree of Light Chair Duncan Barrowman Karen Roberts of Lingen Davies with Tree of Light Chair, Duncan Barrowman Nicky Green of Severn Hospice with Tree of Light Chair, Duncan Barrowman Susan Duncombe with riders and helpers from Marches Riding and Tree of Light Chair, Duncan Barrowman

By Duncan Barrowman - Contributor