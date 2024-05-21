Rotary club supports local causes following appeal
The Rotary Club of Oswestry has handed over payments to five local causes from the club's annual Christmas Tree of Light Appeal.
SYA (Shropshire Youth Association), OsNosh, Lingen Davies Cancer Appeal, Marches Riding for the Disabled and Severn Hospice have each received donations of £450 towards their work in the local community.
Tree of Light Chair Duncan Borrowman said: "This diverse group of organisations provide much needed support to many people in the local community and I am delighted that we were able to raise these essential funds in support of their work. I know they struggle with financial and volunteer support and any help people can give is always very much appreciated."
By Duncan Barrowman - Contributor