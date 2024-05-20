School gives historic bowls club a new lease of life

The girls’ school, which is celebrating its 140th birthday next year and educates girls all the way through from 4-18, already has tennis and netball courts and a sports field on Crescent Lane, a few minutes’ walk from its main campus on Town Walls.

School Head, Darren Payne, is thrilled with the potential the new land and club house offers his students: "This is an exciting development for Shrewsbury High School as this additional facility, including the Pavilion, will provide us with further opportunities to enhance our sports programme for our growing pupil numbers as we move forward.

"Some of our Junior girls were the first to explore the new clubhouse and grounds and already have plenty of ideas of how they want to use it and I’ve been so excited at the response from the local community who have fond memories of the bowls club and are pleased to see it back in use."

The land and pavillion of the former Severnside Bowls Club which has been developed by Shrewsbury High School

By Jo Jepson - Contributor