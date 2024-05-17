Safety first lesson for primary school pupils

Wain Homes is building its Shropshire Heights development of new homes on Mucklestone Road, close to the school on Eccleshall Road and invited children to try on construction safety equipment as they learnt about the dangers of playing near building sites.

The visit also gave the children the opportunity to learn about the process of building new homes and the different types of jobs in the housebuilding industry.

Wain Homes’ project manager Martin Lally, who was joined on the visit by construction secretary Rebecca Barrett and sales executive Kim Lloyd, said: “New homes developments may look like exciting places to explore so we wanted to educate the children about the potential dangers of playing near to developments and why even construction workers wear protective equipment to keep them safe.

“The children were all really keen to learn and they showed a lot of interest in how new homes are built, so we may have inspired some of the next generation of construction talent at the same time as giving an important health and safety message.”

Wain Homes is currently building three, four and five-bedroom energy-efficient family homes at Shropshire Heights, situated just half-a-mile from Hugo Meynell School.

The housebuilder has also contributed nearly £240,000 to local authority secondary education services in the local community as part of the development agreement.

Headteacher, Bronwen Gleave, said: “Many of our pupils live close to the Shropshire Heights development so we are thankful to the Wain Homes team for coming in to deliver important safety advice for our children in an engaging and interesting way.”

By Dan Gledhill - Contributor