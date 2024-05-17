Primary school’s community unites for 'spiritual garden' transformation

The garden, now complete, stands as a testament to the power of community spirit. The heart of the project lay in the hands of the children as they were all tasked with creating their version of a spiritual garden as part of World Interfaith Day. It was then up to the hard work and dedication of adults to turn the vision into reality.

Current and former staff, parents and volunteers came together to clear the space. They dug, chopped, swept and sawed, transforming the derelict allotment into a blank canvas for the garden. Radio Shropshire visited at the beginning and end of the transformation and were wowed by what had been achieved.

The project received support from Prees Parish Council and the Fauls Parochial Church Council. Their donations enhanced the garden, allowing for the purchase of some of the children’s requested items: a Fellowship Bench and a Wondering Willow tree. The children also organised a colour run in the spring term to raise money to buy other items such as a water feature and comfortable cushions.

Reverend Armstrong blessing the Spiritual Garden

Reverend Armstrong, a school governor and Vicar of Holy Immanuel Church in Fauls, officiated the garden’s opening with an outdoor worship. The garden was blessed, marking its significance as a place of calm and reflection.

Ms Reynolds, Headteacher at Lower Heath CE Primary School, expressed her gratitude; “We are extremely proud of what we’ve achieved as a whole school community. Our heartfelt thanks go out to everyone who contributed their time and effort. In today’s fast-paced world, finding moments of calm is essential. The Spiritual Garden provides just that.”

Children now use the area to sit, chat with friends, and connect with nature - a respite from their busy lives. The Spiritual Garden serves as a reminder that sometimes, the most beautiful transformations occur when hearts and hands come together for a shared purpose.

By Charlotte Smith - Contributor