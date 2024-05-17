Councillors to lead town council for a historic third term

In modern times, the position of mayor and deputy mayor has been held for a maximum of two terms, however, both served an ‘additional’ term in 2022-23 as a former mayor only completed one year in office.

Not only does Andy and Rose’s third term "reset" this imbalance, but it also provides continuity in what is a particularly ‘challenging’ time for the council, as Corporate Landlords, Shropshire Council, currently consider the future of Whitchurch Civic Centre, which was closed due to the discovery of RAAC concrete throughout its infrastructure, in September last year.

Returning Mayor, Councillor Andy Hall, said: "I am delighted to be appointed Mayor of Whitchurch for an historic third year. I recognise this is unprecedented and I'm totally humbled by the generosity of my fellow hard-working councillors to have the opportunity to continue serving our amazing town.

"My warmest congratulations also go to Councillor Rose Hall appointed as Deputy Mayor. Thanks too must go to our staff team, who have worked so resiliently in recent months.

"Whitchurch Town Council is now in a much better place than it was just a few years ago. That said, we still have much work to do regarding securing the future of our civic centre, however, in the next 12 months I will also be focused on investing in our public realm, community groups and retaining vital local services. We also have some big announcements coming soon... watch this space."

By Mike McDonald - Contributor