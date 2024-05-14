Salvation Army to host live music events with special guests

Submitted by Maria Carter

The Salvation Army is hosting a fundraising music concert at their church on Lion Street in Oakengates, Telford on Saturday, May 18 at 7pm.

The Salvation Army West Midlands Youth band and NeXus Youth Choir and special guests African Praise will be providing a programme of music for a wide range of tastes. The band and choir are made up of young people aged 11-30 years from across the West Midlands region.

The concert will raise vital funds to enable young people to attend the Salvation Army Summer School, where they can learn more about faith, music, drama, dance, media and many more exciting activities. The summer school takes place every year for one week at the end of July and into August and support is available to children whose families may struggle to send their children, as the cost of living has lowered family incomes.

Salvation Army Youth Officer Lieutenant Corinne Seabridge said: "The Youth in Praise Concert will enable us to help around 10 young people and their families who struggle to pay or part-pay the cost of attending summer school. We are also looking forward to bringing our community together for an uplifting live music event".

Tickets cost £5 and can be reserved by emailing: WMD-DHQ@salvationarmy.org.uk.