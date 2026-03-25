US offers ceasefire plan – but Iran says Washington in no position to negotiate

The United States has sent a 15-point plan to Iran for a possible ceasefire, officials said, even as it began to move paratroopers to the Middle East to back up marines heading there on Wednesday.

Two Pakistani officials said that Iran has received the proposal from the US, which touched on sanctions relief, civilian nuclear cooperation, a rollback of Iran’s nuclear programme, monitoring by the International Atomic Energy Agency, missile limits and access for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier, Iran’s military scoffed at the diplomatic effort and launched more attacks on Israel and the Persian Gulf region, including an assault that sparked a fire at Kuwait International Airport.

With growing pressure on the US to end the war as it nears the end of its first month, Washington submitted the plan to Iran through intermediaries from Pakistan who have offered to host renewed negotiations, sources said.

Iran’s attacks on regional energy infrastructure and its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway through which a fifth of the world’s oil is shipped, has sent oil prices skyrocketing and rocked world markets over fears of a global energy crisis.

At least 1,000 troops from the American 82nd Airborne Division will be sent top the Middle East in the coming days, three sources said.

The Pentagon is also in the process of deploying two Marine units that will add about 5,000 Marines and thousands of sailors to the region. The moves are being framed as US president Donald Trump manoeuvring to give himself “max flexibility” on what he will do next, a source added.

Mr Trump has said that American officials are in negotiations with Iran, though he has not said who they are in contact with.

The US is preparing to deploy paratroopers to support marines (AP)

Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, which commands both the regular military and the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, suggested there are no talks.

Spokesman Lt Col Ebrahim Zolfaghari said to the US side in a televised statement: “Have your internal conflicts reached the point where you are negotiating with yourselves?

“Our first and last word has been the same from day one, and it will stay that way: Someone like us will never come to terms with someone like you.

“Not now, not ever.”

Israeli officials, who have been advocating for Mr Trump to continue the war against Iran, were surprised by the submission of a ceasefire plan, the official said.

A drone strike hit fuel storage at Kuwait international airport (AP)

Meanwhile, the Israeli military announced it had begun new wide-scale attacks on Wednesday on Iran targeting government infrastructure, and witnesses reported airstrikes in the north-western city of Qazvin.

Missile alert sirens began early in the morning in Israel as Iran launched its own attacks, which have been a daily occurrence since Israel and the US attacked Iran on February 28 to start the war.

Iran also kept up the pressure on its Gulf Arab neighbours, with Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry saying it had destroyed at least eight drones in the kingdom’s oil-rich Eastern Province, and missile alert sirens sounding in Bahrain.

Kuwait said it shot down multiple drones but one hit a fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport, sparking a fire, the General Civil Aviation Authority said. Firefighters were working to contain the blaze.

Brent crude oil, the international standard, has neared 120 US dollars a barrel during the conflict but was trading just below 100 dollars in morning trading as talks of a possible ceasefire helped calm prices. That is still up nearly 40% from the start of the war.

US president Donald Trump said Iran wanted a deal (AP)

Any talks between the US and Iran would face monumental challenges. Many of Washington’s shifting objectives, particularly over Iran’s ballistic missile and nuclear programs, remain difficult to achieve.

It is not clear who in Iran’s government has the authority to negotiate – or would be willing to, as Israel has vowed to continue killing the country’s leaders.

Iran remains highly suspicious of the United States, which twice under the Trump administration has attacked during high-level diplomatic talks, including with the strikes that started the current war.

Lt Col Zolfaghari said that the US was in no position to negotiate.

“The strategic power you used to talk about has turned into a strategic failure,” he said. “The one claiming to be a global superpower would have already gotten out of this mess if it could.”

Speaking Tuesday at the White House, Mr Trump said the US is “in negotiations right now” and that the participants included special envoy Steve Witkoff, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, secretary of state Marco Rubio and vice president JD Vance.

“We have a number of people doing it,” Mr Trump said. “And the other side, I can tell you, they’d like to make a deal.”