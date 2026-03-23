Air Canada flight collides with vehicle at New York’s LaGuardia Airport

An Air Canada regional jet has struck a fire engine on the runway of New York’s LaGuardia Airport, crushing the front nose of the plane, authorities said.

Officials did not immediately say how many people may have been injured or whether anyone was killed in the incident on Sunday night.

There were 72 passengers and four crew members aboard the plane, a Jazz Aviation flight operating on behalf of Air Canada, the airline said.

It is not yet clear whether anyone was hurt (AP)

The flight originated at Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, the major airport serving Montreal.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said in a statement: “At approximately 11.40pm on Sunday (3.40am on Monday GMT), a Jazz Aviation flight operating on behalf of Air Canada was involved in an incident on Runway 4 at LaGuardia Airport in which the aircraft struck a Port Authority Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle that was responding to a separate incident.”

The statement noted the Port Authority Police Department and the agency’s chairman and executive director are at the scene on the runway of the airport, which is closed while the accident is investigated.

The Air Canada Jet collided with a Port Authority vehicle on a runway (AP)

Jazz Aviation issued a statement confirming the accident and noting the passenger and crew list was preliminary and subject to confirmation.

Data shows the flight originated at Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, according to online flight tracker FlightAware.

Multiple videos taken by bystanders and posted on social media showed the jet with severe damage to the front of the aircraft.

Images show the severely damaged Air Canada plane illuminated by floodlights and emergency vehicles parked nearby on the runway.