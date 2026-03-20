Ukraine using drone expertise to help countries against Iran attacks – Zelensky

Ukrainian officials are helping five countries in the Middle East and Gulf region counter attacks on their territory by Iranian drones, while the US and European countries are among others who have requested support, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

Ukraine is also looking into whether it can have a role in restoring security in the Strait of Hormuz amid the Iran war, he said.

Ukraine has become one of the world’s leading producers of cutting-edge, battle-tested drone interceptors that are cheap and effective.

They play a key part in its defence against Russia’s more than four-year-old full-scale invasion.

“Our teams are already working with five countries on countering (Iran’s) ‘Shahed’ drones — we have provided expert assessments and are helping build a defence system,” Mr Zelensky said on X.

Mr Zelensky has previously said he hoped to provide expertise to Arab Gulf countries targeted by Iranian Shahed drones, versions of which are heavily used by Moscow’s invading forces, in exchange for advanced air defence missiles that Ukraine needs to counter devastating Russian aerial attacks.

Kyiv fears it will get fewer of the sophisticated missiles it needs to fend off the Russian strikes as the Iran war burns through stockpiles.

Rustem Umerov, the head of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council who led a delegation to the Middle East and Gulf this week, said that Ukraine has deployed interceptor units there to help protect civilian and critical infrastructure and is working to expand that protection.

(PA Graphics)

He said on the Telegram messaging app that Ukrainian military specialists are operating in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan.

Ukraine is assessing further steps for long-term security co-operation with each of those countries, Mr Umerov said.

The US has asked for expert support for their military personnel in two areas of the region, Mr Zelensky said, adding that Kyiv is also reviewing requests from European partners whose forces are based in the region.

The relationship between Washington and Kyiv on drone co-operation has been unclear.

Mr Zelensky said last week that Ukraine was awaiting White House approval for an agreement on drone production. But a day later US President Donald Trump spurned Ukraine’s offer of assistance, telling the Brian Kilmeade Show on Fox News Radio: “No, we don’t need their help on drone defence.”

A student soldier launches a training target drone during drills in the Kyiv region (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Mr Zelensky said late Thursday he has sent an official delegation to the United States in a bid to move forward suspended US-brokered talks on ending Russia’s invasion.

The trilateral talks, which have yet to produce any breakthrough on key issues, have been on ice while the Iran war has dominated international attention.

The White House did not confirm any meeting with the Ukrainian delegation.

A senior Kremlin official indicated on Friday that a new round of US-mediated negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv will likely take place soon.

“The pause is temporary, we hope it’s temporary regarding the continuation of the trilateral format,” he said.

Plumes of smoke rise from an oil facility in the United Arab Emirates (AP)

Western European officials have over the past year repeatedly accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of dragging his feet in negotiations while he tries to press his bigger army’s battlefield initiative and capture more Ukrainian land. Russian forces hold nearly 20% of Ukraine.

The latest conflict in the Middle East that began on February 28 with Israeli and US strikes on Iran has diverted international attention from Ukraine’s plight.

At the same time, Russia is getting a financial windfall from a temporary US waiver on oil sanctions while Ukraine is desperately short of cash and still waiting for a 90 billion euro loan promised by the European Union.

Mr Putin is widely expected to launch new offensives as the weather in Ukraine improves, piling further pressure on Kyiv.