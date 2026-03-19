Japanese PM tries to reaffirm alliance with Trump

Japanese prime minister Sanae Takaichi sought to reaffirm her alliance with Donald Trump after the US president this week complained that Japan was among the nations that did not join his call to help protect the Strait of Hormuz.

Ms Takaichi, who met with Mr Trump at the White House, told the president that Japan has opposed Iran’s development of its nuclear programme and appealed to his desire to be seen as a peacemaker, despite launching a war of choice with Iran, by telling him through an interpreter: “Even against that backdrop, I firmly believe that it is only you, Donald, who can achieve peace across the world.”

The agenda of Ms Taikaichi’s meeting has swung in the wake of the Iran war. The meeting at the White House, followed by a dinner on Thursday night, was supposed to give Japan’s new prime minister a prime opportunity to have Mr Trump’s ear before he embarked on a trip to China.

But now, the war in Iran and Mr Trump’s unsuccessful call for Japan and other nations to help protect the vital Strait of Hormuz means the China trip has been delayed.

Japan’s PM Sanae Takaichi in the Oval Office (Alex Brandon/AP)

Mr Trump had repeatedly complained on camera and online that US allies, including Japan, rejected his request to help safeguard the critical waterway for oil and gas transport.

The prime minister acknowledged before she left Japan that she expected her meeting with Mr Trump will be “very difficult.”

But on Thursday, the two leaders had warm words for each other in public. Before Ms Takaichi praised Mr Trump, he called her a “popular powerful woman”.

He told reporters that they would be discussing in their meeting Japan’s level of support for the US in the Iran war, saying: “They are really stepping up to the plate.”

He did not offer details.

During their meeting, Ms Takaichi and Mr Trump are expected to announce a 40 billion dollars nuclear reactor deal, according to a White House official, who was not authorised to speak publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity to share details before the announcement.

Under the deal, US-based GE Vernova and Japan-based Hitachi will build advanced small modular reactors in Tennessee and Alabama, the official said.

The deal aims to help stabilise electricity prices and expand power generation in the US.

Ms Takaichi and her ministers have denied that Washington officially requested Japanese warships for the US-Israeli operation.

Japan, a key US ally in Asia, is one of the countries that Mr Trump name-checked on Tuesday as he railed against the lack of help with the Strait of Hormuz before declaring the help was not needed.