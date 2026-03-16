Europeans seek clarity about Trump’s Iran war aims before agreeing to demands

European countries have sought more details about US president Donald Trump’s plans for the war on Iran and warned that Nato must not become involved it, as they weighed whether to agree to his call to send warships to help shore up security in the Persian Gulf.

The cool response to Mr Trump’s demand reflects wide caution about the US-Israeli war among allies kept in the dark before, and largely since, it was launched on February 28.

Mr Trump has asked partners — including France, China, Japan, South Korea and Britain — to help secure the Strait of Hormuz for global shipping.

(PA Graphics)

He said the United States was talking to “about seven” countries, but he would not say which ones and gave no indication of when such a coalition might be formed.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer insisted Britain “will not be drawn into the wider war”, and said British troops should only be sent into action that is legal and has “a proper thought-through plan”.

But his country is considering other forms of help in conjunction with allies.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Mr Trump also warned that “if there’s no response or if it’s a negative response, I think it will be very bad for the future of Nato”.

German chancellor Friedrich Merz said that “Nato is a defensive alliance, not an interventionist one. And that is precisely why Nato has no business being involved here”.

He said he hopes that Nato allies “will treat one another with the necessary respect within the alliance”.

Mr Merz agreed that “this Iranian regime must come to an end,” but he said that “based on all the experience we have gained in previous years and decades, bombing it into submission is, in all likelihood, not the right approach”.

Many are keen to know when the war will end.

(PA Graphics)

At a meeting in Brussels, where European Union foreign ministers gathered to discuss Mr Trump’s demand, German foreign minister Johann Wadephul said it is important for the US and Israel to define “when they consider the military aims of their deployment to have been reached”.

“We need more clarity here,” Mr Wadephul told reporters.

Estonian foreign minister Margus Tsahkna also said that US allies in Europe want to understand Mr Trump’s “strategic goals. What will be the plan?”

Polish foreign minister Radek Sikorski invited the Trump administration to go through the proper channels.

“If there is a request via Nato, we will of course out of respect and sympathy for our American allies consider it very carefully,” he said.

Mr Sikorski made a reference to Article 4 of Nato’s founding treaty, which allies can invoke if they believe their territory or security is under threat.

Still, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that “it is in our interest to keep the Strait of Hormuz open”.

Ms Kallas had urged the 27 member countries to expand the EU’s Operation Aspides naval mission to protect shipping in the Red Sea up into the Persian Gulf.

But after chairing the meeting, she said there had been “no appetite” to boost its mandate.

But Ms Kallas said the EU would closely monitor threats to maritime security also in the Red Sea, where Aspides operates with three warships.

“The risk that the Houthis get involved is real. So we must remain vigilant,” she said.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have so far remained on the sidelines of the war even as it has spread across the Middle East, raising questions about why, and perhaps when, the battle-hardened group might join the fight.

It was not immediately clear whether some European countries might go it alone and form a “coalition of the willing” to provide military support on an ad hoc basis.

The war in Iran has driven up energy prices worldwide, with Brent crude up more than 40%. The conflict has also disrupted the wider global supply chain beyond oil, affecting things like pharmaceuticals from India, semiconductors from Asia and oil-derived products like fertilisers that come from the Middle East.

Cargo ships are stuck in the Gulf or making a much longer detour around the southern tip of Africa. Planes carrying air cargo out of the Middle East are grounded.

And the longer the war drags on, the more likely that there will be shortages and price increases on a wide range of goods.

France has said it is working with countries — President Emmanuel Macron mentioned partners in Europe, India and Asia — on a possible mission to escort ships through the strait but has stressed it must be when “the circumstances permit,” when fighting has subsided.

French senior officials, speaking anonymously on ongoing talks, said the Netherlands, Italy and Greece had shown interest and that Spain might be involved in some way.

Sir Keir said Britain is discussing with the US and allies in Europe and the Gulf the possibility of using its mine-hunting drones already in the region.