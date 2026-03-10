Several dead after bus bursts into flames in Switzerland, police say

Police say several people are dead and several others injured after a bus caught fire in a town west of the Swiss capital.

Authorities in the Fribourg canton, or region, said in a statement that an unspecified “voluntary act could be the cause” of the fire on Tuesday evening in the town of Kerzers, about 25 kilometres (15 miles) west of Bern, the capital.

Firefighters and police officers install barriers to secure the area where a postal bus caught fire in Kerzers, Switzerland (Laurent Merlet/Keystone via AP)

“After rushing to the scene, rescue teams noted that the vehicle was totally engulfed in flames,” the regional government said in a statement.

Ambulance and helicopter teams ferried three injured people to hospitals, while two others were treated on site.

Authorities said several others were found dead, though the exact number has not been confirmed.

An investigation is under way.