Europe rallies around Cyprus during Iran war as Macron visits island

French President Emmanuel Macron travelled to Cyprus on Monday, days after dispatching a warship to the east Mediterranean island nation, where a Shahed drone struck a British air base on its southern coast last week during the Iran war.

Mr Macron ordered the French frigate Languedoc to waters off Cyprus, a fellow European Union member, to bolster its anti-drone and anti-missiles defences. The French president also decided to send ground-based anti-drone and anti-missile defences to the island, which sustained the first drone attack of the Iran war on European territory.

The French president will also go aboard the Charles de Gaulle nuclear-powered aircraft carrier that is currently sailing in the eastern Mediterranean near Cyprus.

The vessel’s presence “reinforces the military means already in the region to ensure the security of France, its citizens and its bases, as well as that of its allies in the region,” Mr Macron’s office said.

Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, is welcomed by Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, second right, ahead of their meeting with Emmanuel Macron at Andreas Papandreou Air Base in Paphos, Cyprus (Petros Karadjias/AP)

Mr Macron is meeting Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and Greek Prime Kyriakos Mitsotakis at Cyprus’s main air base on its southwestern edge, where four Greek air force F-16s have been deployed.

“Together with our European partners, the aim will be to strengthen security around Cyprus and in the Eastern Mediterranean,” a statement from Mr Macron’s office said.

Mr Christodoulides echoed those remarks, telling reporters ahead of the meeting that the leaders’ presence in Cyprus underscores how the island’s security is the collective responsibility of the European Union, which must act to defend its own borders.

“It’s the first time we’ve seen such a response and I consider this to be of particular importance,” Mr Christodoulides said.

Mr Macron has been deeply involved in diplomatic talks in recent days to try to avoid further escalation in the Middle East. On Sunday, he spoke to Iranian President Massoud Pezechkian and urged him to stop strikes.

Cypriot government spokesman Constantinos Letymbiotis on Sunday said the three leaders would assess regional developments and the close co-ordination on pre-emptive measures that have been taken. Mr Letymbiotis repeated Cyprus’s gratitude for the leaders’ quick response to the island’s call for assistance.

Last week, Mr Macron ordered the De Gaulle to move from the Baltic Sea to the Mediterranean to help protect allied assets, citing the drone strike on Cyprus. Cyprus and France signed a new strategic partnership in December.

Greece’s state-of-the-art Kimon and Psara frigates are already patrolling off Cyprus’s southern coast. Warships from Italy, the Netherlands and Spain are expected in the coming days, while UK destroyer HMS Dragon will arrive next week.

Despite the military build-up, the three leaders have urged against any expansion of the conflict. Mr Christodoulides repeatedly has underscored that Cyprus will not take part in any military operation.

The Shahed drone caused minor damage to a hangar at the RAF Akrotiri air base minutes after midnight on March 2. No one was injured. Another two drones were intercepted by British Typhoon and F-35 warplanes that were scrambled from the air base shortly after midday that day.

Cyprus officials confirmed last week that the Shahed drone originated from Lebanon and speculation is that it was launched by the Hezbollah militant group, Iran’s proxy in the country.

Hezbollah’s arsenal notably includes exploding drones, similar to the ones used by Iran.

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji on Sunday condemned the drone attack.

“I called on our Cypriot friends not to confuse the Lebanese state with those acting outside its authority and legal framework,” said Mr Rajji, a staunch opponent of Hezbollah.

The Lebanese government has ordered its security agencies to crack down on non-state groups carrying out attacks.