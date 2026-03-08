Israel renews Lebanon assault as Netanyahu vows ‘many surprises’ in next phase

Israel renewed its assault on southern Lebanon early on Sunday, including targeting commanders of the Lebanese branch of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised “many surprises” for the next phase of the conflict.

The Israeli military said in a statement that it would “not allow Iranian terrorist elements to establish themselves in Lebanese territory”.

The latest strikes in Lebanon followed an Israeli attack on Saturday on an oil storage facility in Tehran, which sent up pillars of fire that could be seen in Associated Press video as a glow against the night sky.

Flames rise from an oil storage facility south of the capital Tehran as strikes hit the city during the US–Israeli military campaign (Vahid Salemi/AP)

It appeared to be the first time a civil industrial facility has been targeted in the war. State media blamed “an attack from the US and the Zionist regime” at the site that supplies the capital and neighbouring provinces in the north.

Elsewhere, Kuwait authorities said two border guards were killed when a swarm of missiles and drones hit the Gulf country. The Interior Ministry said only that the guards were killed “while performing their national duty”.

Israeli airstrikes killed eight people in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese Health Ministry said, and local media reported that an Israeli drone hit a hotel in Beirut, killing four and wounding 10 others.

The deaths come on top of at least 47 others killed on Saturday in Israeli strikes.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian apologised on Saturday for attacks on “neighbouring countries,” even as his country’s missiles and drones flew toward Gulf Arab states and hard-liners asserted that Tehran’s war strategy would not change.

A rift between politicians looking to de-escalate the war and others committed to battling the United States and Israel could complicate any diplomatic efforts.

Conflicting Iranian statements came from two of the three members of the leadership council overseeing Iran since Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the war’s opening airstrikes.

President Donald Trump gestures after stepping off Air Force One (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Mr Pezeshkian, a member of the council, dismissed US President Donald Trump’s call for Tehran to surrender unconditionally, saying: “That’s a dream that they should take to their grave.”

Mr Trump threatened that Iran would be “hit very hard” and more “areas and groups of people” would become targets, without elaborating.

The conflict has rattled global markets and left Iran’s leadership weakened by hundreds of Israeli and American airstrikes.

“We’re not looking to settle,” Mr Trump told reporters on Saturday aboard Air Force One. “They’d like to settle. We’re not looking to settle.”

He described the ongoing US operations in Iran as an “excursion” and said issues such as rising gas prices and the safety of Americans would improve once the conflict ends.

Mr Pezeshkian’s message underlined the limited powers exercised by the theocracy’s leaders over the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, which controls the hundreds of ballistic missiles targeting Israel and other countries. It answered only to Mr Khamenei and appears to be picking its own targets.

The president’s statement said Iran’s leadership council had been in touch with the armed forces and “from now on, they should not attack neighbouring countries or fire missiles at them, unless we are attacked by those countries. I think we should solve this through diplomacy”.

US strikes have not come from the Gulf Arab governments under attack, but from US bases and vessels in the region.

Hard-line judiciary chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, another member of the three-man leadership council, suggested that the war strategy will not change.

Demonstrators hold flags and placards as they attend a Stop the War Coalition march in London (Alberto Pezzali/AP)

“The geography of some countries in the region — both overtly and covertly — is in the hands of the enemy, and those points are used against our country in acts of aggression. Intense attacks on these targets will continue,” he posted on X.

Iran’s UN mission later suggested, without offering evidence, that strikes on non-military sites “may have resulted from interception by US electronic defence systems”.

Late on Saturday, top Iranian security official Ali Larijani asserted in an address carried by state media that “our leaders are united on this issue and have no disagreements with one another”.

In other developments, Mr Trump said he has ruled out having Kurds join the war, even though Kurdish fighters in the region are willing to assist in efforts to topple the Iranian government.

Days ago, Kurdish officials said Kurdish-Iranian dissident groups based in northern Iraq were preparing for a potential cross-border military operation in Iran and that the US had asked Iraqi Kurds to support them.

The fighting has killed at least 1,230 people in Iran, more than 290 in Lebanon and 11 in Israel, according to officials in those countries. Six US troops have been killed.