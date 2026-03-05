Iran fires missiles at Israel and US bases as Israeli military strikes Lebanon

Iran launched new strikes against Israel and US military bases in the Middle East as aerial attacks resumed early on Thursday after an American submarine sank an Iranian warship and Iran threatened the destruction of military and economic infrastructure across the region.

Israel announced multiple incoming missile attacks, and air sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Iranian state TV said additional strikes also targeted US bases. The Israeli military said it had begun new strikes in Lebanon targeting the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

The fighting continued after the US and Israel intensified their bombardment of Iran on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump praised the US military on Wednesday (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

The tempo of the strikes on Iran was so intense that state television announced the mourning ceremony for Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed at the start of the conflict, would be postponed. Millions attended the funeral of his predecessor, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in 1989.

The US and Israel launched the war on Saturday, targeting Iran’s leadership, missile arsenal and nuclear program while suggesting that toppling the government is a goal.

But the exact aims and timelines have repeatedly shifted, signalling an open-ended conflict.

President Donald Trump praised the US military on Wednesday for “doing very well on the war front, to put it mildly”. Fellow Republicans in the US Senate stood with Mr Trump on Iran as they voted down a resolution seeking to halt the war.

Iran fired on Bahrain, Kuwait and Israel as the conflict spiralled. Turkey said Nato defences intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Iran before it entered Turkey’s airspace.

The war has killed more than 1,000 people in Iran, more than 70 in Lebanon and around a dozen in Israel, according to officials in those countries. It has disrupted the supply of the world’s oil and gas, snarled international shipping and stranded hundreds of thousands of travellers in the Middle East.

Neighbouring countries braced for potential dangers on Thursday, a day after Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard threatened “the complete destruction of the region’s military and economic infrastructure”.

Qatar’s Interior Ministry said authorities were evacuating residents near the US Embassy in Doha as a temporary precaution, without providing further details.

Iraqi Shiites carry a replica of a coffin of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a symbolic funeral in Najaf, Iraq, on Wednesday (Anmar Khalil/AP)

Fighter jets could be heard overhead in the United Arab Emirates city of Dubai.

And a new attack off the coast of Kuwait appeared to expand the area where commercial shipping was in danger.

An explosion rocked the area early on Thursday, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre run by the British military.

It said a tanker apparently came under attack, but the agency did not offer a cause. Iran, in the past, has attacked ships by attaching limpet mines to them.

Prior attacks since fighting began on Saturday have happened in the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which about a fifth of the world’s oil is shipped.

Oil prices have soared as Iranian attacks have disrupted traffic through the strait, and global stock markets have been hammered over worries that the spike in oil prices may grind down the world economy.