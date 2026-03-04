US Senate Republicans vote down legislation to halt Iran war

US Senate Republicans voted down an effort to halt Donald Trump’s war against Iran, demonstrating early support for a conflict that has rapidly spread across the Middle East with no clear exit strategy.

The legislation, known as a war powers resolution, failed on a 47-53 vote tally.

It gave legislators an opportunity to demand congressional approval before any further attacks are carried out.

The vote forced them to take a stand on a war shaping the fate of US military members, countless other lives and the future of the region.

Underscoring the gravity of the moment, Democratic senators filled the Senate chamber and sat at their desks as the voting got under way.

Typically, senators step into the chamber to cast their vote, then leave.

“Today every senator — every single one — will pick a side,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said before the vote.

“Do you stand with the American people who are exhausted with forever wars in the Middle East or stand with Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth as they bumble us headfirst into another war?”

Senator John Barrasso, second in Senate Republican leadership, said during the debate that Republican senators would send a message that Democrats are wrong for forcing a vote on the war powers resolution.

“Democrats would rather obstruct Donald Trump than obliterate Iran’s national nuclear programme,” he added.