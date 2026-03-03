Macron orders France’s nuclear-powered aircraft carrier to Mediterranean

French president Emmanuel Macron has ordered his country’s nuclear-powered aircraft carrier to move from the Baltic Sea to the Mediterranean to help protect allied assets during the ongoing war in the Middle East.

Mr Macron said the Charles de Gaulle will be escorted by its air wing, and its escorting frigates.

In a pre-recorded speech on French television, Mr Macron added that Rafale fighter jets, air defence systems, and airborne radar systems have been deployed over the past few hours in the Middle East.

“And we will continue this effort as much as necessary,” Mr Macron added.

He cited Monday’s strike on a British air force base on Cyprus, adding that Cyprus was a member of the European Union with which France has recently signed a strategic partnership.

“This requires our support. That is why I have decided to send additional air defence assets there as well, along with a French frigate, the Languedoc, which will arrive off the coast of Cyprus later this evening.”