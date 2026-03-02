Savannah Guthrie returns to home of missing mother

US TV host Savannah Guthrie and her sister returned to their mother’s home in Arizona on Monday in their first sighting at the house since Nancy Guthrie went missing a month ago.

The NBC Today show anchor, her sister Annie Guthrie and brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni walked arm-in-arm down the driveway, laid down yellow flowers and embraced each other in a tearful scene.

The makeshift tribute at the edge of the property near Tucson includes flowers, yellow ribbons, crosses, prayers, a sign that read “Let Nancy Come Home” and a statuette of an angel.

Savannah Guthrie has made a number of video appeals over her mother’s disappearance (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Nancy Guthrie’s children have previously appeared in videos in which they pleaded for their mother’s return, most recently with a social media posting from Savannah Guthrie in which she said the family was offering a one million dollar reward for information leading to the recovery of their mother.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home on January 31 and was reported missing the following day.

Authorities believe the 84-year-old was kidnapped, abducted or otherwise taken against her will.

Drops of her blood were found on the front porch, but authorities have not publicly revealed much evidence.