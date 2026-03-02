Rev Jesse Jackson returns home to South Carolina to lie in state

After a long career of fighting for civil rights, the Rev Jesse Jackson Sr is visiting his home for one last time to lie in state at the South Carolina capitol.

The final full honours from the state where the late civil rights leader was born is a far cry from his childhood in segregated Greenville, where in 1960 he could not go inside the local library’s much better funded whites-only branch to check out a book he needed.

Mr Jackson led seven black high school pupils into that segregated branch, where they sat down and read books and magazines until they were arrested.

The branches closed, then quietly reopened for all.

Services in South Carolina are part of a fortnight of events honouring the Rev Jesse Jackson (AP)

With that action, Mr Jackson launched his career – and crusade – fighting for equality for all. He would catch the attention of the Rev Martin Luther King Jr and join the voting rights march Dr King led from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama.

Mr Jackson died on February 17 aged 84 after battling a rare neurological disorder that affected his mobility and ability to speak in his later years.

The South Carolina services are part of two weeks of events. It began with Mr Jackson’s body lying in repose and the public invited last week to his Rainbow PUSH Coalition’s Chicago headquarters.

Tributes poured in after the passing of Mr Jackson (AP)

After South Carolina, Mr Jackson will be returned to Chicago for a large celebration of life gathering at a megachurch and the final homegoing services at the headquarters of Rainbow PUSH.

Plans for a service in Washington, DC, to honour him have been postponed until a later date.

Across the US, Mr Jackson advocated for the poor and underrepresented for voting rights, job opportunities, education and health care. He scored diplomatic victories with world leaders.

The Rev Jesse Jackson twice sought the Democratic nomination to run for US president in the 1980s (AP)

Through his Rainbow PUSH Coalition, he channelled cries for black pride and self-determination into corporate boardrooms, pressuring executives to make America a more open and equitable society.

He stepped forward as the Civil Rights Movement’s torchbearer after Dr King’s assassination, and would run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1984 and 1988.

Mr Jackson continued to be active in his home state, pushing in 2003 for Greenville County to honour Dr King by matching the federal holiday in his honour and in 2015 by advocating for removing the Confederate flag from South Carolina Statehouse grounds after nine black worshipers were killed in a racist shooting at a Charleston church.

The late civil rights champion is just the second black man to lie in state at the South Carolina capitol. State Sen Clementa Pinckney was honoured in 2015 after he was shot and killed in the Charleston church shooting.