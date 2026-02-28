US and Israel launch attack on Iran as Trump warns of ‘massive operation’

The US and Israel have launched an attack on Iran, with the first apparent strike landing near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iranian media reported strikes nationwide, and smoke could be seen rising from the capital.

Donald Trump said in a video posted on social media that the US had begun “major combat operations in Iran”.

Smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran (AP)

The US president called the attacks “a noble mission”, saying they were necessary because of Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons and missile systems that could reach the US.

Mr Trump acknowledged there could be American casualties, but added “that often happens in war”, and called on Iranian officials to “lay down your arms” or “face certain death”.

It was not clear whether 86-year-old Mr Khamenei was in his offices at the time of the attacks. He has not been seen publicly in days as tensions with the US have grown.

Israel later issued a nationwide warning after Iran reportedly launched missiles. Explosions were heard in the north of the country.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the joint attack with the US aimed to “remove an existential threat posed” by Iran, and added that Iranians could “take their fate into their own hands”.

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said it had launched its “first wave” of drones and missiles targeting Israel.

Smoke rises on the skyline over Tehran (Vahid Salemi/AP)

The attacks came after the US assembled a vast fleet of fighter jets and warships in the region to try to pressure Iran into a deal over its nuclear programme.

Roads to Mr Khamenei’s compound in central Tehran had been shut by authorities as other blasts rang out across the capital.

Neighbouring Iraq also closed its air space, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Mr Trump said Iran had “attempted to rebuild their nuclear programme and to continue developing the long-range missiles that can now threaten our very good friends and allies in Europe, our troops stationed overseas, and could soon reach the American homeland”.

He added that Saturday’s strikes will be part of “a massive and ongoing operation” that will aim to “destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground” as well as “annihilate their navy” and “ensure that the region’s terrorist proxies can no longer destabilise the region or the world and attack our forces”.

Targets in the Israeli campaign included Iran’s military, symbols of government and intelligence targets, according to sources.

Donald Trump said the US has begun ‘major combat operations’ (Michael Gonzalez/AP)

Mr Trump wanted a deal to constrain Iran’s nuclear programme, and he sees an opportunity while the country is struggling at home with growing dissent following nationwide protests.

After the attacks on Saturday morning he appealed to the Iranian people to “take over your government — it will be yours to take”.

Tehran had hoped to avert a war, but maintains it has the right to enrich uranium and does not want to discuss other issues, like its long-range missile programme or support for armed groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.

Iran had warned that American military personnel and bases across the region would be targets for any retaliation.

Tehran has said it has not enriched uranium since June, but it has blocked international inspectors from visiting the sites the US bombed during the 12-day war then.

Satellite photos analysed by the Associated Press have shown new activity at two of those sites, suggesting Iran is trying to assess and potentially recover material there.

Israeli defence minister Israel Katz described the attack as being done “to remove threats”.

Israeli defence minister Israel Katz (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)

Several hospitals in Israel launched emergency protocols, including moving patients and operations to underground facilities.

In Tehran, witnesses heard the first blast by Mr Khamenei’s office. State television later reported on the explosion, without offering a cause.

Sirens sounded across Israel at the same time as it closed its air space. The Israeli military said it had issued a “proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward the state of Israel”.

More explosions struck Iran’s capital after Israel said it was attacking the country. Authorities have offered no casualty information.

Meanwhile, Iran shut its air space and mobile phone services were cut.