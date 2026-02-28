Iran rocked by air strikes as US begins ‘major combat operations’

The US and Israel have launched a major attack on targets across Iran as Donald Trump called on the Iranian people to “take over your government”.

The first strikes appeared to target the compound of Iran’s 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in central Tehran. It was not clear if he was there at the time.

“For 47 years, the Iranian regime has chanted Death to America and waged an unending campaign of bloodshed and mass murder, targeting the United States, our troops and the innocent people in many, many countries,” the US president said in a video posted on social media.

Smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran (AP)

He urged Iranians to take cover during the strikes, but added: “When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take.”

The violence quickly expanded with Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard saying it had responded by launching a “first wave” of drones and missiles targeting Israel, where a nationwide warning was issued as the military said it was bringing down Iranian fire.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the country “will not hesitate” in its response, adding: “The time has come to defend the homeland and confront the enemy’s military assault.”

Elsewhere, Bahrain said a missile attack had targeted the US Navy’s 5th Fleet headquarters in the island kingdom, witnesses heard sirens and explosions in Kuwait, home to US Army Central, and explosions were heard in Qatar.

Iraq and the United Arab Emirates closed their air space, and sirens sounded in Jordan.

The Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen vowed to resume attacks on Red Sea shipping routes and on Israel, according to two senior officials.

Smoke rises on the skyline over Tehran (Vahid Salemi/AP)

Mr Trump said the US had begun “major combat operations in Iran” after the US assembled a vast fleet of fighter jets and warships in the region to try to pressure Iran into a deal over its nuclear programme.

He claimed in the video that Tehran has continued to develop its nuclear programme and plans to develop missiles to reach the US. He acknowledged there could be American casualties in the conflict, saying “that often happens in war”.

Iran has said it has not enriched uranium since June, but it has blocked international inspectors from visiting the sites America bombed during a 12-day war then. Satellite photos analysed by the Associated Press have shown new activity at two of those sites, suggesting Tehran is trying to assess and potentially recover material there.

Iran has a self-imposed limit on its ballistic missile programme, limiting their range to 1,240 miles. That puts all the Middle East and some of eastern Europe in their range.

There is no public evidence of Iran seeking to have intercontinental ballistic missiles, though Washington has said its space programme could allow it to one day.

Donald Trump said the US has begun ‘major combat operations’ (Michael Gonzalez/AP)

Tensions have soared in recent weeks as American warships moved into the region, and Mr Trump said he wanted a deal to constrain Iran’s nuclear programme. He saw an opportunity while the country struggles at home with growing dissent after nationwide protests.

Iran had hoped to avert a war but maintains it has the right to enrich uranium and does not want to discuss other issues, like its long-range missile programme or support for armed groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.

But Mr Trump’s statement indicated the US was striking for reasons far beyond any nuclear ambitions, listing grievances stretching back to the beginning of the Islamic Republic.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attack aimed to “remove an existential threat posed” by Iran.

“Our joint operation will create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their fate into their own hands,” he said.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Leo Correa/AP)

Targets in the Israeli campaign included Iran’s military, symbols of government and intelligence targets, according to an official source.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard had vowed to respond if attacked, including saying American military personnel and bases spread across the region would be targets.

Explosions rocked Israel as the country worked to intercept incoming Iranian missiles. There was no immediate word on any damage or casualties.

Several hospitals in Israel launched emergency protocols, including moving patients and operations to underground facilities.

US embassies or consulates in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Israel posted on social media that they had told staff to shelter in place and recommended all Americans “do the same until further notice”.