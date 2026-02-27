Trump ‘not happy’ with Iran as more talks on nuclear programme expected

Donald Trump has said he is “not happy” with the Iran talks so far but that he will wait to see what happens in additional rounds of negotiations with the Middle Eastern country over its nuclear programme.

“I’m not happy with the fact that they’re not willing to give us what we have to have. I’m not thrilled with that. We’ll see what happens. We’re talking later,” the US president told reporters as he left the White House on Friday.

“We’re not exactly happy with the way they’re negotiating. They cannot have nuclear weapons,” Mr Trump said.

Tensions between the United States and Iran remain high after their latest nuclear talks in Geneva on Thursday failed to reach a breakthrough, and as American forces gather in the region.

President Donald Trump is under pressure (Alex Brandon/AP)

Mr Trump has threatened military action if Iran does not agree to a far-reaching deal to constrain its nuclear programme. Iran insists it has the right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes and denies seeking a nuclear weapon.

Mr Trump was asked about the risks of the US getting involved in a drawn-out conflict in the Middle East if it launches strikes on Iran.

“I guess you could say there’s always a risk,” Mr Trump replied. “You know, when there’s war, there’s a risk of anything, both good and bad.”

The UN Nations chief has urged Iran and the US “to focus on the diplomatic track” even as tensions rise and a potential for a US strike remains very possible.

“We’re seeing both positive messages coming out of the diplomatic tracts, which we’re continuing to encourage,” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

“We’re also seeing very worrying military movements. throughout the region, which is extremely concerning as well.”

The US has gathered a massive fleet of aircraft and warships in the Middle East, with one aircraft carrier already in place and another heading to the region. Iran says it will respond to any US attack by targeting American forces in the region, potentially including those stationed in U.S. bases in allied Arab countries.