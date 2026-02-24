Louvre Museum’s director resigns in wake of jewels heist in Paris

French president Emmanuel Macron has accepted the resignation of the Louvre Museum’s director.

She had been under fire in the wake of a stunning and embarrassing heist of the French Crown jewels.

The resignation of Laurence des Cars was announced by the presidential office in a statement.

People wait for the Louvre museum to open (Thibault Camus/AP)

It said Mr Macron praised Ms des Cars’ resignation decision as “an act of responsibility at a time when the world’s largest museum needs calm and a strong new impetus to carry out major projects involving security upgrades, modernisation” and other initiatives.

Thieves took less than eight minutes in October to steal 88 million euros (£77 million) worth of crown jewels in a weekend heist at the world’s most visited museum, shocking the world.