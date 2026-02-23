25 Mexican troops killed after death of powerful cartel leader sparks violence

Twenty-five members of Mexico’s National Guard were left dead in Jalisco in six separate attacks after the killing of cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, according to security secretary Omar Garcia Harfuch.

Oseguera Cervantes, known as El Mencho, was the boss of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. It is one of the fastest growing criminal networks in Mexico, notorious for trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine to the United States and staging brazen attacks against government officials who challenged it.

He was killed during a shoot-out in his home state of Jalisco as the Mexican military attempted to capture him. Cartel members responded with violence across the country, blocking roads and setting fire to vehicles.

Also killed were a prison guard, an agent from the state prosecutor’s office and a woman that Mr Harfuch did not identify.

He also said some 30 criminal suspects were killed in Jalisco and four others were killed in Michoacan.

Several Mexican states cancelled school classes and local and foreign governments alike warned their citizens to stay inside after widespread violence erupted.

President Claudia Sheinbaum urged calm on Monday and said all of the more than 250 cartel roadblocks across 20 states had been cleared.

The White House confirmed that the US provided intelligence support for the operation to capture the cartel leader and applauded Mexico’s army for taking down a man who was one of the most wanted criminals in both countries.

Mexico hoped the death of the world’s biggest fentanyl traffickers would ease pressure from US President Donald Trump’s administration to do more against the cartels, but many remained hunkered down and on edge as they waited to see the powerful cartel’s reaction.

Guadalajara, the capital of the state of Jalisco and Mexico’s second largest city, was almost completely shut down on Sunday as fearful residents stayed home.

Passengers arriving at the city’s international airport on Sunday night were told it was operating with limited personnel because of the burst of violence.

Videos circulating on social media showed tourists in Puerto Vallarta walking on the beach with smoke rising in the distance.

David Mora, Mexico analyst for the International Crisis Group, said the capture and outburst of violence marks a point of inflection in Ms Sheinbaum’s push to crack down on cartels and relieve US pressure.

Mr Trump has demanded Mexico do more to fight the smuggling of the often-deadly drug fentanyl, threatening to impose more tariffs or take unilateral military action if the country does not show results.

There were early signs that Mexico’s efforts were well received by the United States.

US ambassador Ron Johnson recognised the success of the Mexican armed forces and their sacrifice in a statement on Sunday. He added that “under the leadership of President Trump and President Sheinbaum, bilateral co-operation has reached unprecedented levels”.

But it may also pave the way for more violence as rival criminal groups look to take advantage, Mr Mora said.

“This might be a moment in which those other groups see that the cartel is weakened and want to seize the opportunity for them to expand control and to gain control over cartel Jalisco in those states,” he said.

“Ever since President Sheinbaum has been in power, the army has been way more confrontational, combative against criminal groups in Mexico. This is signalling to the US that if we keep co-operating, sharing intelligence, Mexico can do it, we don’t need US troops on Mexican soil.”

Oseguera Cervantes, who was wounded in the operation to capture him on Sunday in Tapalpa, Jalisco, about a two-hour drive south-west of Guadalajara, died while being flown to Mexico City, the Defence Department said in a statement.

During the operation, troops came under fire and killed four people at the location. Three more people, including Oseguera Cervantes, were wounded and later died, the statement said.

The Jalisco cartel has been one of the most aggressive cartels in its attacks on the military — including on helicopters — and is a pioneer in launching explosives from drones and installing mines.

In 2020, it carried out a spectacular assassination attempt with grenades and high-powered rifles in the heart of Mexico City against the then head of the capital’s police force and now federal security secretary.