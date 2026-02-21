Hundreds march in Lyon in protest over activist’s killing as Macron urges calm

About 3,000 people have joined a march organised by far-right groups after a nationalist activist died from a beating in the French city of Lyon.

French President Emmanuel Macron called for calm ahead of the tribute to Quentin Deranque, 23, who died of brain injuries in hospital last week.

The demonstrations took place under heavy police scrutiny, with no major incidents reported.

The incident that led to the death of Mr Deranque highlighted a climate of deep political tensions ahead of next year’s presidential vote in France.

People take part in a march in Lyon, France (Laurent Cipriani/AP)

“This is a moment of remembrance and respect for this young compatriot who was killed, for his family and loved ones. That must come first. And then it is a moment of firmness and responsibility,” Mr Macron said.

Seven people have been handed preliminary charges.

The Lyon public prosecutor’s office requested that each of them be charged with intentional homicide, aggravated violence and criminal conspiracy. Six of the accused were charged on all three counts.

The seventh was charged with complicity in intentional homicide, aggravated violence and criminal conspiracy.

Mr Deranque was attacked during a fight that erupted between far-left and far-right supporters on the margins of a student meeting where a far-left legislator, Rima Hassan, was a keynote speaker.

People have paid tribute to far-right student Quentin Deranque, 23, who died in Lyon during clashes between far-left and far-right militants (AP)

Mr Macron said he will hold a meeting with ministers next week to carry out a comprehensive review of all violent activist groups that have links to political parties. He hinted that some groups could be dismantled.

“In the Republic, no violence is legitimate,” he said. “There is no place for militias, wherever they come from. We must be absolutely uncompromising.”

The main tribute to Mr Deranque took place in Lyon, where clashes between far-right activists and far-left groups have become frequent.

Their fighting often takes the form of organised street battles in the city, sometimes involving groups of several dozen people.

Lyon’s far-left-leaning militant groups are more recent and were created in reaction to the many far-right groups that have been present for several decades.

The city is seen by intelligence services as the cradle of far-right activism in France.

French President Emmanuel Macron called for calm (PA)

Mr Deranque’s parents have also called for calm and will not take part in the tribute, which has not been banned by French authorities.

The 23-year-old’s death triggered a storm of recriminations, mostly blaming the far-left France Unbowed party and its leader, Jean-Luc Melenchon.

Among the suspects is the parliamentary aide of a France Unbowed legislator who set up the anti-fascist group The Young Guard.

There was a minute’s silence before the start of the march. Many men dressed in black, some with their faces partially covered, joined the march.

France Unbowed’s opponents accuse it of fomenting violence and tensions with its combative far-left politics. Mélenchon has condemned the violence and insisted that his party bore no blame for the tragedy.

Mr Melenchon stood for the presidency in 2012, 2017 and 2022, but failed to advance to the decisive run-off round. He is preparing for another expected run next year, when Mr Macron’s second and last term ends.

France is holding municipal elections next month and right-wing political forces have been using the incident to demonise France Unbowed. Far-right National Rally leader Jordan Bardella has called for a common front against Mr Melenchon’s party.

Criticism also came from prominent figures on the left, including former French president François Hollande.

He said the mainstream left, including his Socialist Party, must not team up again with Mr Melenchon’s party for the upcoming elections, as they did in the past.