Obamas hail ‘true giant’ as they credit Jesse Jackson for their success

Former US president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle have expressed deep sadness over the death of the Rev Jesse Jackson, who they described as a “true giant”.

Rev Jackson, who was a protege of Martin Luther King Jr and led the civil rights movement for decades after Dr King’s assassination, has died aged 84.

Mr Obama said Rev Jackson inspired countless numbers of people through his work organising boycotts and sit-ins, registering people to vote and advocating for freedom and democracy around the world.

Among those he inspired were the Obamas themselves, the first black president and first lady in US history.

“Michelle got her first glimpse of political organising at the Jacksons’ kitchen table when she was a teenager,” the former president said. “And in his two historic runs for president, he laid the foundation for my own campaign to the highest office of the land.”

He added: “Michelle and I will always be grateful for Jesse’s lifetime of service, and the friendship our families share. We stood on his shoulders. We send our deepest condolences to the Jackson family and everyone in Chicago and beyond who knew and loved him.”

Rev Jesse Jackson talking to Joe Biden, Michelle Obama and Barack Obama (AP)

Among others paying tribute was US President Donald Trump, who described Rev Jackson in a social media post as a “good man, with lots of personality, grit, and ‘street smarts’”.

The Republican president also wrote: “He loved his family greatly, and to them I send my deepest sympathies and condolences. Jesse will be missed!”

A statement from former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton said Rev Jackson “championed human dignity and helped create opportunities for countless people to live better lives”. It added: “Throughout it all, he kept marching to the music of his conscience, his convictions, and his causes.”

Meanwhile, former president Joe Biden said: “Throughout our decades of friendship and partnership, I’ve known Reverend Jackson as history will remember him: a man of God and of the people. Determined and tenacious. Unafraid of the work to redeem the soul of our nation.

“I’ve seen how Reverend Jackson has helped lead our nation forward through tumult and triumph. He’s done it with optimism, and a relentless insistence on what is right and just. Whether through impassioned words on the campaign trail, or moments of quiet courage, Reverend Jackson influenced generations of Americans, and countless elected leaders, including presidents.”

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres praised the late church minister for his human rights work, with his spokesman Stephane Dujarric saying: “The Reverend Jackson lent his powerful voice to the UN to work against racism, against apartheid, and for human rights, including taking part in a number of events here at UN headquarters.”