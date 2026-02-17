Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested after alleged fight during Mardi Gras in New Orleans

Actor Shia LaBeouf has been arrested after being accused of hitting two men during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans, police said.

LaBeouf was charged with two counts of simple battery, New Orleans police said in a statement.

Officers were called to a business in the French Quarter at about 12.45am on Tuesday.

Police said an employee tried to remove LaBeouf and once outside the actor allegedly hit a man “multiple times with closed fists”.

Shia LaBeouf was arrested in New Orleans (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)

Witnesses told police that LaBeouf left the area but allegedly later returned and continued to act aggressively.

“Multiple individuals attempted to restrain him, releasing him in hopes he would leave,” police said.

The man who was first allegedly hit by LaBeouf told police the actor hit him again. Another man told officers that LaBeouf also allegedly punched him on the nose.

“He was held down until officers arrived,” police said.

LaBeouf was taken to hospital for treatment for unknown injuries and after being released he was arrested and taken into custody by police.

LaBeouf is perhaps best known for his roles in 2007′s Transformers and in 2008’s Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull.