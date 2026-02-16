Three killed, including suspect, in shooting at Rhode Island hockey rink

Authorities said three people were killed, including the suspect, at a shooting at a Rhode Island hockey rink on Monday afternoon, where a youth hockey game was scheduled.

Pawtucket chief Tina Goncalves told reporters that three other victims are in hospital in a critical condition.

“It appears that this was a targeted event, that it may be a family dispute,” she said.

High school hockey players and parents speak to a police officer (Mark Stockwell/AP)

Ms Goncalves did not provide details about the suspect or the ages of those who were killed, though she said it appeared that both victims were adults.

Authorities were continuing to try to piece together what happened and speak with witnesses, she said.

The shooting happened at Dennis M Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, a few miles outside Providence.

Outside the arena, tearful families and high school hockey players still in uniform could be seen hugging before they boarded a bus to leave the area.

Roads surrounding the arena were shut down as a heavy police presence remained and helicopters flew overhead.

Pawtucket is nestled just north of Providence and right under the Massachusetts state border.

A town of just under 80,000, Pawtucket had up until recently been known as the home to Hasbro’s headquarters.