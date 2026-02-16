Injured seabird seeks help by pecking at door of German hospital

An injured seabird sought help by pecking at the door of an emergency department at a hospital in Germany until medical staff noticed it and called firefighters to help with its rescue.

The cormorant had a triple fishing hook stuck in its beak when it made its presence known at the glass door of the Klinikum Links der Weser hospital in the northern city of Bremen on Sunday.

In a joint effort, medical staff and firefighters removed the fishhook and treated the wound, the Bremen firefighter department said in a statement.

A firefighter from the Bremen Fire Department holds the injured cormorant (Feuerwehr Bremen/DPA via AP)

The bird was later released back into nature on the grounds of the hospital park.

“When an injured cormorant does approach humans, it is usually an animal in extreme distress that has lost its natural shyness,” the statement said.

A fishhook in a bird’s beak would be extremely dangerous for the animal. Infections, pain and even starvation are possible, the fire department said.