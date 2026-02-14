In Pictures: Stunning costumes and nonstop street parties at Brazil Carnival

Carnival celebrations returned to Brazilian cities with glittery, outrageous costumes, samba rhythms ringing out until dawn and hundreds of raucous roaming parties flooding the streets.

Carnival King Momo, Danilo Vieira, receives the key of the city from Mayor Eduardo Paes during a ceremony officially kicking off Carnival in Rio de Janeiro (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)

A reveller dances during the Amigos da Onca Carnival street party (Bruna Prado/AP)

The street party was one of scores of events in Rio (Bruna Prado/AP)

Dancers from the Colorado do Bras samba school perform during a carnival parade in Sao Paulo (Andre Penner/AP)

The world’s biggest street party lasts for five days in Brazilian cities, attracting visitors from around the world.

The Colorado do Bras samba school was one of several companies to perform (Andre Penner/AP)

Sao Paulo saw a host of colourful costumes (Andre Penner/AP)

Dancers from the Mocidade Unida da Mooca samba school perform during a carnival parade in Sao Paulo (Andre Penner/AP)

Colour, sounds and sunshine were the order of the day (Andre Penner/AP)

A dancer from the Mocidade Unida da Mooca samba school performs on one of the many colourful floats (Andre Penner/AP)

Extravagant costumes were on display in several Brazilian cities (Andre Penner/AP)

On top of the world – performers get the party started in Rio (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)

Music and dancing filled the streets of Rio de Janeiro (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)

Dozens of dogs in fancy dress gathered at a carnival street party as their owners protested against cruelty to pets.

One dog enjoys the attention during the Blocao Carnival dog parade in Rio de Janeiro (Silvia Izquierdo/AP)