In Pictures: Stunning costumes and nonstop street parties at Brazil Carnival
The world’s biggest street party lasts for five days.
By contributor Associated Press reporters
Published
Carnival celebrations returned to Brazilian cities with glittery, outrageous costumes, samba rhythms ringing out until dawn and hundreds of raucous roaming parties flooding the streets.
The world’s biggest street party lasts for five days in Brazilian cities, attracting visitors from around the world.
Dozens of dogs in fancy dress gathered at a carnival street party as their owners protested against cruelty to pets.