Man who attacked police officer at Arc de Triomphe is shot and wounded

A man wielding a knife tried to attack police during a ceremony beneath the Arc de Triomphe monument in Paris on Friday, and was shot and injured by a police officer, officials said.

The attacker targeted an officer securing the ceremony for relighting the eternal flame honouring unknown soldiers at the Napoleon-era landmark, according to a Paris police official.

Another officer shot the attacker, who was hospitalised, the official said.

No bystanders or police officers were injured in the incident, the official told the Associated Press.

The French counterterrorism prosecutor’s office said it is investigating the case and sent an investigator to the scene.

The Arc de Triomphe is one of Paris’ most famous sites, and sits atop the busy Champs-Elysees avenue.

No other details were immediately available.