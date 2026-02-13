Shropshire Star
Man on run for 16 years arrested after turning up for Olympics ice hockey match

The fugitive was wanted by police in Italy over a series of thefts committed in 2010.

The fugitive was arrested when he turned up support Slovakia, wearing dark blue, at the Olympics (Alexander Nemenov/Pool Photo via AP)

A Slovak fugitive who had been on the run for 16 years was finally arrested when he turned up in Milan to support his national ice hockey team at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, police said Friday.

The 44-year-old man, who was not named, was wanted by Italian authorities for a series of thefts committed in 2010.

The carabinieri managed to track down and arrest the man on Wednesday after he checked into a campsite in the outskirts of Milan, thanks to an automatic alert from the campsite reception.

The fugitive was then taken to Milan’s San Vittore prison to serve a pending sentence of 11 month and 7 days, the carabinieri said.

The man did not manage to see the opening game in which Slovakia’s hockey team beat Finland with a sound 4-1 at Milan’s Santagiulia Arena on Wednesday.