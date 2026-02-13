Bangladesh Nationalist Party claims victory in first election since uprising

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has claimed victory in the country’s first election since the 2024 uprising, positioning itself to form the next government and potentially reshaping Bangladesh’s political landscape after years of intense rivalry and disputed polls.

The party’s media unit said on X it had secured enough seats in Parliament to govern on its own, though rival group Jamaat-e-Islami raised concerns over delayed results.

The final tally has not yet been announced by the Election Commission, but several local media outlets reported the BNP crossing the 151-seat threshold needed for a majority in the 350-member parliament, which includes 50 reserved seats for women that are proportionately distributed among the winning parties.

The Election Commission said voter turnout in Thursday’s election stood at 59.44%. More than 127 million voters were eligible, with almost half of them women and five million first-timers.

The BNP is headed by the 60-year-old Tarique Rahman, its prime ministerial candidate who returned to Bangladesh in December after 17 years in self-exile in London. He is the son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, who died in December.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, senior joint secretary-general of the BNP, extended congratulations to the people of Bangladesh on the party’s electoral victory in a statement.

Separately, Saleh Shibly, press secretary to Mr Rahman, said the BNP leader called on his supporters to hold special prayers alongside the weekly Friday service and not to hold any celebratory rallies and processions.

The US embassy in Dhaka congratulated Mr Rahman and his party on the win, calling it a “historic victory”.

“The United States looks forward to working with you to achieve shared goals of prosperity and security for both our countries,” US ambassador to Bangladesh Brent T Christensen wrote on X.

Leaders from India and Pakistan also lauded the BNP leader.

The poll result has yet to be 100% confirmed (AP)

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi noted the win “reflects the confidence of the Bangladeshi people in your leadership”.

He added that he looks forward to collaborating with him to deepen bilateral ties.

Pakistan’s president Asif Ali Zardari said his country “remains committed to a strong democratic partnership and advancing shared progress”.

Historically, Bangladesh has enjoyed mixed relationships with the two regional powers, India and Pakistan.

India helped Bangladesh gain independence from its rival Pakistan through a bloody war in 1971. India had a warm relation with Bangladesh under previous Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted following the 2024 protests and sent to exile in India.

Pakistan remained sidelined under Hasina, but that has been reversed under the interim administration led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus.