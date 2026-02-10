FBI releases images of masked person on missing Nancy Guthrie’s porch

Authorities investigating the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie more than a week ago released the first surveillance images on Tuesday, showing a masked person on her porch on the night she went missing.

Video released by the FBI shows the person wearing a backpack, long sleeves and trousers and walking up to the door at the home of the mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie.

The footage shows the person trying to cover a camera near the front door with their gloved hand before putting plants in front of the camera.

In the videos, the person appeared to be wearing the holster attached to their front waist area.

FBI director Kash Patel posted the images on X.

“The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems,” Mr Patel wrote, saying the images show “an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance”.

Investigators had been hopeful that cameras at the home would reveal some evidence about how she went missing, but the doorbell camera was disconnected early on Sunday.

And while software data recorded movement at the home minutes later, Nancy Guthrie did not have an active subscription, so none of the footage could be recovered, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos had said.

Authorities have released few details about who may have abducted the 84-year-old from her home in Arizona and whether she is still alive, leaving it unclear if ransom notes demanding money with deadlines already passed were authentic and whether the Guthrie family has had any contact with the abductors.

A surveillance image showing a masked individual at the home of Nancy Guthrie on the night she went missing (FBI via AP)

Savannah Guthrie and her family have posted a series of videos over the past week, each striking a different tone. The latest message from Ms Guthrie, in which she appeared alone, was more bleak.

“We are at an hour of desperation,” she said on Monday, telling the public: “We need your help.”

Authorities believe Nancy Guthrie was taken against her will from her house just outside Tucson.

She was last seen there January 31 and reported missing the next day after she did not attend church.

Savannah Guthrie with her mother Nancy in 2019 (Nathan Congleton/NBCUniversal via AP)

DNA tests showed blood on her front porch was a match to her, Mr Nanos has said.

Authorities say Nancy Guthrie needs daily medication because she is said to have high blood pressure and heart issues, including a pacemaker.

The FBI this week began posting digital billboards in major cities from Texas to California.

Connor Hagan, a spokesman for the FBI, said on Monday that the agency was not aware of ongoing communication between Ms Guthrie’s family and the suspected kidnappers. Authorities also had not identified any suspects or persons of interest, he said.

“Someone has that one piece of information that can help us bring Nancy home,” he said.