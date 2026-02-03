Norwegian princess’s son pleads not guilty to rape charges

The son of Norway’s crown princess has pleaded not guilty to rape charges as he went on trial for multiple offences, opening weeks of proceedings in a case that has cast a shadow on the royal family’s image.

Marius Borg Hoiby, 29, is the eldest son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit from a previous relationship and the stepson of the heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon. Hoiby has no royal title or official duties.

He stood for 24 minutes while prosecutor Sturla Henriksbo read out the 38 counts against him at the Oslo district court, asking him if he pleaded guilty. He replied “no” to each of the most serious charges, including the four counts of rape.

The charges also include abuse in a close relationship against one former partner, acts of violence against another and transporting 3.5kg of marijuana. Others include making death threats and traffic violations.

People queue outside Oslo courthouse (Heiko Junge /NTB Scanpix via AP)

Hoiby pleaded guilty to several driving offences, to an aggravated drugs offence and breaking a restraining order, and “partly” to threats and aggravated assault. Wearing glasses, a brown sweater and beige trousers, he spoke quietly and conferred regularly with his lawyer.

Prosecutors have said that Hoiby could face up to 10 years in prison, if convicted in the trial, which is scheduled to last until March 19. Seven alleged victims are expected to give evidence.

“There is equality before the law,” Mr Henriksbo told the court. “The defendant is the son of the crown princess. He is part of the royal family. He shall nevertheless be treated in the same way as any other person who is charged with the same offences.”

Reflecting international interest in the trial, the judge addressed the court in English, warning that it was prohibited to record or take photographs in the courtroom and advising that some of the evidence of witnesses would be heard behind closed doors.

Hoiby’s defence team has said that he “denies all charges of sexual abuse, as well as the majority of the charges regarding violence”.

He was free pending trial until Sunday, when police said he was arrested over new allegations of assault, threats with a knife and violation of a restraining order.

The Oslo court on Monday granted a request to keep him in detention for up to four weeks on the grounds of a risk of reoffending. Defence lawyer Petar Sekulic said the arrest followed an alleged “incident” involving another person on Sunday.

There has been a lot of media interest (Heiko Junge /NTB Scanpix via AP)

He declined to give details but said Hoiby contests his detention and his legal team is considering an appeal as soon as he and the other person can provide statements to police.

The indictment centres on four alleged rapes between 2018 and November 2024; alleged violence and threats against a former partner between the summer of 2022 and the autumn of 2023; and two alleged acts of violence against a subsequent partner, along with violations of a restraining order.

Haakon said last week that he and Mette-Marit do not plan to attend the trial and that the royal house does not intend to comment during the proceedings.

King Harald, 88, and the royals are generally popular in Norway, but the Hoiby case has been a problem for the family’s image.

And Hoiby’s trial is opening just as Mette-Marit faces renewed scrutiny over her past contacts with Jeffrey Epstein following the release on Friday of a new batch of documents from the Epstein files.

They contained several hundred mentions of the crown princess, who already said in 2019 that she regretted having had contact with Epstein, Norwegian media reported.

Mette-Marit said in a statement that she “must take responsibility for not having investigated Epstein’s background more thoroughly, and for not realising sooner what kind of person he was”.

She added: “I showed poor judgment and regret having had any contact with Epstein at all. It is simply embarrassing.”