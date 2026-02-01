Five-year-old boy and father detained by immigration officers in Minnesota freed

A five-year-old boy and his father detained by immigration officers in Minnesota and held in Texas have been released following a judge’s order.

The pair have returned to Minnesota, according to the office of Texas representative Joaquin Castro.

Liam Conejo Ramos and his father Adrian Conejo Arias, who is originally from Ecuador, were detained in a Minneapolis suburb on January 20. They were taken to a detention facility in Dilley, Texas.

Katherine Schneider, a spokesperson for the Democratic congressman, confirmed the two had arrived home.

She said Mr Castro had picked them up from Dilley on Saturday night and escorted them home to Minnesota on Sunday.

In a statement, US department of homeland security assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) did not target nor arrest Liam Conejo Ramos, and that his “alleged mother” refused to take him after his father’s apprehension. His father told officers he wanted Liam to be with him, she said.

“The Trump administration is committed to restoring the rule of law and common sense to our immigration system, and will continue to fight for the arrest, detention, and removal of aliens who have no right to be in this country,” Ms McLaughlin said.

Images of the young boy wearing a bunny hat and Spider-Man backpack and surrounded by immigration officers drew outrage about the Trump administration’s crackdown in Minneapolis.

In his order granting the release, US district judge Fred Biery criticised the administration, writing: “The case has its genesis in the ill-conceived and incompetently implemented government pursuit of daily deportation quotas, apparently even if it requires traumatising children.”

Neighbours and school officials said federal immigration officers used the child as “bait” by telling him to knock on the door to his house so that his mother would answer.

The department of homeland security has called that description of events an “abject lie”. It said the father had fled on foot and left the boy in a running vehicle in their driveway.

Mr Castro wrote a letter to Liam while they were on the plane to Minnesota, in which he told the young boy he had “moved the world”.

The order granting the release of Liam Conejo Ramos and his father from detention (Sydney Schaefer/AP)

“Your family, school and many strangers said prayers for you and offered whatever they could do to see you back home,” Mr Castro wrote.

A photo of the letter was posted on social media.

“Don’t let anyone tell you this isn’t your home. America became the most powerful, prosperous nation on earth because of immigrants not in spite of them,” he wrote.

Photos on Mr Castro’s social media showed Liam wearing his blue bunny hat and with a Pokemon-themed backpack.

Democratic senator Amy Klobuchar welcomed the boy back to Minnesota, saying in a social media post that he “should be in school and with family — not in detention”.

She added: “Now ICE needs to leave.”