Judge bars prosecutors from seeking death penalty against Luigi Mangione

Federal prosecutors cannot seek the death penalty against Luigi Mangione in the killing of UnitedHealthcare boss Brian Thompson, a judge has ruled.

It foils the Trump administration’s bid to see Mangione executed for what it called a “premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America”.

US District Judge Margaret Garnett dismissed a federal murder charge against Mangione, finding that it was technically flawed.

Judge Garnett left in place stalking charges that carry a maximum punishment of life in prison.

Luigi Mangione in Manhattan Criminal Court for an evidence hearing in December (Shannon Stapleton/Pool Photo via AP)

Mangione, 27, pleaded not guilty to federal and state murder charges. The state charges also carry the possibility of life in prison.

Jury selection in the federal case is scheduled to begin on September 8. The state trial has not been scheduled yet. On Wednesday, the Manhattan district attorney’s office sent a letter urging the judge in that case to set a July 1 trial date.

Mr Thompson, 50, was killed on December 4 2024 as he walked to a Manhattan hotel for UnitedHealth Group’s annual investor conference.

Surveillance video showed a masked gunman shooting him from behind. Police say “delay”, “deny” and “depose” were written on the ammunition, mimicking a phrase used to describe how insurers avoid paying claims.

Mangione, an Ivy League graduate from a wealthy Maryland family, was arrested five days later at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, about 230 miles west of Manhattan.

Following through on US President Trump’s campaign promise vigorously to pursue capital punishment, Attorney General Pam Bondi ordered Manhattan federal prosecutors last April to seek the death penalty against Mangione.

It was the first time the Justice Department was seeking to bring the death penalty in Mr Trump’s second term. He returned to office a year ago with a vow to resume federal executions after they were halted under his predecessor, Joe Biden.

Judge Garnett, a Biden appointee, ruled after a flurry of court filings in the prosecution and defence in recent months. She held oral arguments on the matter earlier this month.