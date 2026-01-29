Trump ‘asks Putin not to target Kyiv for one week’ as temperatures plunge

US President Donald Trump said he has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin not to target the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv for one week as the region experiences freezing temperatures.

The call for a pause in attacks on Ukraine’s capital comes as Russia has been pounding the country’s critical infrastructure, leaving many without heat in the middle of winter.

“I personally asked President Putin not to fire on Kyiv and the cities and towns for a week during this … extraordinary cold,” Mr Trump said during a Cabinet meeting at the White House.

He added that Mr Putin has “agreed to that” but there was no confirmation from Russia.

Emergency services personnel work to extinguish a fire following a Russian attack in Odesa (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

The Republican president added that he was pleased that Mr Putin has agreed to the pause. Kyiv is forecast to enter a brutally cold stretch starting on Friday that is expected to last into next week.

“A lot of people said, ‘Don’t waste the call. You’re not going to get that’,” Mr Trump said of his request to Mr Putin. “And he did it. And we’re very happy that they did it.”

A Russian drone attack killed three people in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region overnight as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Moscow is planning another large-scale barrage despite plans for further US-brokered peace talks at the weekend.

The Zaporizhzhia strike caused a major blaze in an apartment building, according to emergency services.

Firefighters also worked through the night to put out fires in the central Dnipropetrovsk region, where two people were injured, officials said.

Mr Zelensky said Ukrainian intelligence reports indicate Russia is assembling forces for a major aerial attack. Previous large attacks, sometimes involving more than 800 drones as well as cruise and ballistic missiles, have targeted the Ukrainian power grid.

The ongoing attacks discredit the peace talks, Mr Zelensky said. “Every single Russian strike does,” he said late on Wednesday.

Russia’s daily bombardment of civilian areas behind the roughly 600-mile front line has continued despite international condemnation and attempts to end the fighting almost four years after Russia launched its devastating all-out invasion.

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas condemned Russia (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)

Ukraine is working with SpaceX to address the reported use of its Starlink satellite service by Russian attack drones, Ukrainian defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on Thursday on the Telegram messaging app.

He said that his team contacted the American aerospace company run by Elon Musk and “proposed ways to resolve the issue”. Starlink is a global internet network that relies on around 10,000 satellites orbiting Earth.

Mr Fedorov thanked Mr Musk and SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell for their “swift response and the start of work on resolving the situation”.

Musk and SpaceX have sought to steer a delicate course in the war.

Ms Shotwell said a year after the invasion that SpaceX was happy to provide Ukrainians with connectivity “and help them in their fight for freedom”. At the same time, the company sought to restrict Ukraine’s use of Starlink for military purposes, she said.

The Russian drone attacks on Ukraine’s electricity network are denying people heating, light and running water during the coldest winter in years, and the hardship is set to get worse.

Severe frost is expected to hit Ukraine in early February, with temperatures in some areas dropping to minus 30C, the State Emergency Service warned.

Negotiations between the two sides are poised to resume on Sunday amid doubts about Moscow’s commitment to a settlement.

The European Union’s top diplomat accused Russia of not taking the talks seriously, calling on Thursday in Brussels for more pressure to be exerted on Moscow to press it into making concessions.

“We see them increasing their attacks on Ukraine because they can’t make moves on the battlefield. So, they are attacking civilians,” Kaja Kallas said of Russia at a meeting of EU foreign ministers.