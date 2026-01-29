Democrats block homeland security funds amid anger over immigration enforcement

Democrats have voted to block legislation to fund the Department of Homeland Security and several other agencies as they negotiate with Republicans and the White House on new restrictions for Donald Trump’s surge of immigration enforcement.

Thursday’s 45-55 test vote came as Democrats have threatened a partial government shutdown when money runs out on Friday.

But Mr Trump said just ahead of the vote that “we don’t want a shutdown” and the two sides were discussing a possible agreement to separate homeland security funding from the rest of the legislation and fund it for a short time.

As the country reels from the deaths of two protesters at the hands of federal agents in Minneapolis, Senate Democrats laid out a list of demands ahead of the test vote, including that officers take off their masks and identify themselves and obtain warrants for arrest.

US President Donald Trump (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York said that Democrats will not provide needed votes until US Immigration and Customs Enforcement is “reined in and overhauled”.

“The American people support law enforcement. They support border security. They do not support Ice terrorising our streets and killing American citizens,” Mr Schumer said.

He has pushed Republicans and the White House to strip the Homeland Security funding from the rest of the Bill, which includes money for the Defence Department and other agencies.

People hold up photos during a vigil for Alex Pretti (John Locher/AP)

In the deal under discussion, Homeland Security would still be funded but for a short time to allow for negotiations on the Democrats’ demands. Other agencies included in the Bill would be funded through the end of September.

Still, with no agreement and an uncertain path ahead, the stand-off threatened to plunge the country into another shutdown just two months after Democrats blocked a spending Bill over expiring federal health care subsidies, a dispute that closed the government for 43 days as Republicans refused to negotiate.

That shutdown ended when a small group of moderate Democrats broke away to strike a deal with Republicans, but Democrats are more unified this time after the fatal shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good by federal agents.

There is a lot of “unanimity and shared purpose” within the Democratic caucus, Minnesota senator Tina Smith said after a lunch meeting on Wednesday.

“Boil it all down, what we are talking about is that these lawless Ice agents should be following the same rules that your local police department does,” Ms Smith said. “There has to be accountability.”

White House border tsar Tom Homan holds a news conference (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

Earlier, Tom Homan, the President’s border tsar, said during a press conference in Minneapolis that federal immigration officials are working on a plan to begin drawing down the number of agents in Minnesota but that it would depend on cooperation from state authorities.

It is unclear how far those assurances will go in satisfying Democrats. During the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, Mr Schumer said Democrats are asking the White House to “end roving patrols” in cities and coordinate with local law enforcement on immigration arrests, including requiring tighter rules for warrants.

Democrats also want an enforceable code of conduct so agents are held accountable when they violate rules. Mr Schumer said agents should be required to have “masks off, body cameras on” and carry proper identification, as is common practice in most law enforcement agencies.

The Democratic caucus is united in those “common sense reforms” and the burden is on Republicans to accept them, Mr Schumer said.

Senate majority leader Republican John Thune has indicated that he might be open to considering some of the Democrats’ demands, but he encouraged Democrats and the White House to talk and find agreement.