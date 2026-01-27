Russian drones kill three and injure children and pregnant woman in Ukraine

A heavy Russian drone bombardment of Ukraine’s southern city of Odesa killed at least three people and injured 23, including two children and a pregnant woman, officials said Tuesday as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for faster US efforts to end Russia’s almost four-year-old invasion of his country.

The Odesa attack involved more than 50 drones, some of them models recently upgraded by Russia to improve their range and strike power, according to Ukrainian authorities.

One person was killed in overnight drone strikes (Michael Shtekel/AP)

The drones targeted the power grid, which Russia has repeatedly bombarded during the coldest winter in years, and also hit five apartment blocks, officials said.

Emergency crews retrieved the bodies of two men, aged 90 and 52, and a woman from the rubble, authorities said.

Posting on Telegram, Mr Zelensky said: “The rescue operation will continue until the fate of all people who may be under the rubble is clarified.”

He added that an informal Protestant place of worship was also damaged.

“Each such Russian strike undermines diplomacy, which is still ongoing, and hits, in particular, the efforts of partners who are helping to end this war,” he said.

A diplomatic push by the Trump administration to end the war has made progress, according to officials, but has delivered no breakthrough on the key issue of what happens to Russian-occupied Ukrainian land and other territory that Moscow is demanding.

Analysts say that Russian President Vladimir Putin is in no rush to find a settlement, despite his army’s difficulties on the roughly 1,000km (600-mile) front line.

He believes that time is on his side, that Western support for Kyiv will fade and that Ukraine’s resistance will eventually break under pressure, according to analysts.

To replenish its forces and keep up the pressure on Kyiv, Moscow is offering cash bonuses, freeing convicts from prison and luring foreigners to its army.

An Associated Press investigation found that unwitting Bangladeshi workers were enticed to Russia under the false promise of civilian work before being thrown into combat in Ukraine.

Mr Zelenskyy said the next round of talks with the United States and Russia is pencilled in for February 1, but that “it would be good if this meeting could be accelerated”.

He also urged, in the meantime, that additional sanctions be imposed on Russia to compel the Kremlin to make compromises.

Russia fired 165 drones at Ukraine overnight, with 24 of them that got through air defences hitting targets in seven regions, according to Ukraine’s air force.

Russia fired 165 drones at Ukraine overnight, with 24 of them hitting targets in seven regions (Michael Shtekel/AP)

In recent weeks, the relentless barrages have damaged some of Ukraine’s protected world heritage sites in Odesa, the western city of Lviv and the capital of Kyiv, Unesco said.

Russia has been improving its drone technology and tactics, striking Ukraine with increasing success.

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry’s main intelligence directorate said earlier this month that Russia had deployed the new jet-powered “Geran-5” strike drone against Ukraine for the first time.

The Geran is a Russian variant of the Iranian-designed Shahed.

According to the directorate, the drone can carry a 90kg (200lb) warhead and has a range of nearly 1,000km(600 miles).

(Oleg Petrasiuk/Ukraine’s 24th Mechanised Brigade via AP)

In response, Ukraine has significantly expanded production of interceptor drones, as well as developing its own long-range drones.

The Russian Defence Ministry said that its air defences shot down 19 Ukrainian drones overnight over several Russian regions.