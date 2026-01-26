Explosion at biscuit factory in Greece kills at least four people

An explosion and fire at a biscuit factory in central Greece has killed at least four workers and left one person unaccounted for, authorities said.

Seven others, including a firefighter, were taken to hospital after the blast at the Violanta biscuit factory near the city of Trikala, about 200 miles north of Athens.

The blast occurred during the night shift, and the resulting fire gutted the plant.

One other person is unaccounted for (George Kidonas/InTime News via AP)

Fire crews battled the blaze for hours before recovering four bodies – all women – from the destroyed building.

Police said investigators suspect the explosion may have originated near the ovens, which operate around the clock.

Six workers and one firefighter are being treated at a hospital in Trikala, none in serious condition.

Arson investigators and emergency crews remained at the scene as authorities worked to determine what caused the explosion.