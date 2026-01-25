US rock climber scales Taiwan skyscraper without ropes

American rock climber Alex Honnold has ascended the Taipei 101 skyscraper without any ropes or protective equipment.

Cheers erupted from a street-level crowd in Taiwan as he reached the top of the spire of the 508m (1,667ft) tower about 90 minutes after he started.

Wearing a red short-sleeve shirt, Honnold waved his arms back and forth over his head.

“It was like what a view, it’s incredible, what a beautiful day,” he said afterwards.

Rock climber Alex Honnold, of the U.S., raised his fist as he climbs on top of the Taipei 101 skyscraper (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)

“It was very windy, so I was like, don’t fall off the spire. I was trying to balance nicely. But it was, what an incredible position, what a beautiful way to see Taipei.”

Honnold, known for his ropeless ascent up Yosemite National Park’s El Capitan, climbed up one corner of Taipei 101 using small L-shaped outcroppings as footholds.

Periodically, he had to manouevre around and clamber up the sides of large ornamental structures that jut out from the tower, pulling himself up with his bare hands.

The building has 101 floors, with the hardest part being the 64 floors of the middle section — the “bamboo boxes” that give the building its signature look.

A fan of rock climber Alex Honnold held up a poster (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)

Divided into eight, each segment has eight floors of steep, overhanging climbing followed by balconies, where he took short rests as he made his way upward.

Honnold’s free solo climb of the iconic building in Taiwan’s capital city was broadcast live on Netflix with a 10-second delay. The ascent, originally scheduled for Saturday, was delayed for 24 hours due to rain.

Having a cheering crowd was unusual and a bit unnerving at first for Honnold, whose climbs are usually in remote areas.

“When I was leaving the ground, you’re like ‘oh it’s kind of intense, there’s so many people watching’,” he said. “But then honestly, they’re all wishing me well. I mean basically it just makes the whole experience feel almost more festive, all these nice people are out supporting me and having a good time.”

Rock climber Alex Honnold spoke to reporters after the climb (Chiang Ying-ying/AP)

The climb drew both excitement and concern over the ethical implications of attempting such a high-risk endeavour on live broadcast.

Honnold is not the first climber to ascend Taipei 101 but he is the first to do so without a rope.

French rock climber Alain Robert scaled the building on Christmas Day in 2004 as part of the grand opening of what was then the world’s tallest building.