Macron calls for social media ban for French children by September

French President Emmanuel Macron has said he wants his government to fast-track the legal process to ensure a ban on social media for children under the age of 15 can enter into force at the start of the next school year in September.

In a video released by French broadcaster BFM-TV, Mr Macron said he had asked his government to initiate an accelerated procedure so the proposed legislation can move as quickly as possible and be passed by the Senate in time.

“The brains of our children and our teenagers are not for sale,” Mr Macron said. “The emotions of our children and our teenagers are not for sale or to be manipulated. Neither by American platforms, nor by Chinese algorithms.”

His announcement came just days after the British government said it will consider banning young teenagers from social media as it tightens laws designed to protect children from harmful content and excessive screen time.

According to France’s health watchdog, one in two teenagers spends between two and five hours a day on a smartphone.

In a report published in December, it said that some 90% of children aged between 12 and 17 use smartphones daily to access the internet, with 58% of them using their devices for social networks.

The report highlighted a range of harmful effects stemming from the use of social networks, including reduced self-esteem and increased exposure to content associated with risky behaviours such as self-harm, drug use and suicide.

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for action (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Several families in France have sued TikTok over teenage suicides they say are linked to harmful content.

Mr Macron’s office told The Associated Press that the video was addressed to lawmaker Laure Miller, who is sponsoring the Bill that will be examined in a public session on Monday.

“We are banning social media for under-15s, and we are going to ban mobile phones in our high schools,” Mr Macron said. “I believe this is a clear rule. Clear for our teenagers, clear for families, clear for teachers, and we are moving forward.”

In Australia, social media companies have revoked access to about 4.7 million accounts identified as belonging to children since the country banned use of the platforms by those under 16, officials said.

The law provoked fraught debates in Australia about technology use, privacy, child safety and mental health and has prompted other countries to consider similar measures.