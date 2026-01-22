Two dead after landslides hit New Zealand campground and house

At least two people were killed when landslides hit a house and campground in New Zealand, while emergency crews were trying to rescue others buried in rubble, officials said.

The first hit a house in the community of Welcome Bay on New Zealand’s North Island at 4.50am, police said.

Two people escaped the house, and the bodies of two who were trapped inside were recovered hours later, emergency management minister Mark Mitchell said.

Later the same morning, emergency services were called to a second slide at the base of nearby Mount Maunganui.

The rubble hit Beachside Holiday Park in a town named after the extinct volcano.

Images showed vehicles, travel trailers and an amenities block crushed by debris.

A police officer with a dog searches near the site of a landslide at the base of Mount Maunganui (TVNZ via AP)

Police Superintendent Tim Anderson said the number of people missing was in the “single figures”.

No survivors or bodies had been recovered by late Thursday from the Mount Maunganui rubble, where dogs were being used to search for victims, Mr Mitchell said.

“There was a shower block and a, sort of, combined shower block-kitchen block and there were people using that at the time the slide came through and they are some of the ones that we’re working hard to try and recover now,” Mr Mitchell told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Further north near Warkworth, a man remained missing after floodwaters swept him from a road on Wednesday morning as heavy rain lashed large swathes of the North Island, a police statement said.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon urged residents in affected areas to heed local authorities’ safety advice during the extreme conditions.

“Extreme weather continues to cause dangerous conditions across the North Island. Right now, the government is doing everything we can to support those impacted,” Mr Luxon posted on social media.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand commander William Pike said there were some signs of life immediately after the Mount Maunganui slide.

The campground was closed after the disaster (Stuff via AP)

“Members of the public… tried to get into the rubble and did hear some voices,” Mr Pike told reporters.

“Our initial fire crew arrived and… were able to hear the same.

“Shortly after our initial crew arrived, we withdrew everyone from the site due to possible movement and slip.”

Mayor Mahe Drysdale said those unaccounted for earlier had included people who had left the campground without notifying authorities.

The campground was closed after the disaster.

Residents in affected areas were urged to heed local authorities’ safety advice (Mark Taylor/Waikato Times/Stuff via AP)

Australian tourist Sonny Worrall said he was relaxing in a hot pool within the campground when he heard and then saw the landslide.

“I looked behind me and there’s a huge landslide coming down. And I’m still shaking from it now,” Mr Worrall told New Zealand’s 1News news service.

“I turned around and I had to jump out from my seat as fast as I could and just run.”

Mr Worrall said he looked back to see the rubble carrying a travel trailer behind him.

“It was like the scariest thing I’ve ever experienced in my life,” he said.