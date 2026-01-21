Trump arrives in Switzerland after plane issue delays journey

US President Donald Trump has landed in Switzerland following hours of delay after a minor electrical issue aboard Air Force One forced a return to Washington to switch aircraft.

Mr Trump is set to address the World Economic Forum in the Swiss Alps, where his ambitions to wrest control of Greenland from Nato ally Denmark could tear relations with European allies and overshadow his original plan to use his appearance at the gathering of global elites to address affordability issues in the US.

Mr Trump comes to the international forum at Davos on the heels of threatening tariffs on Denmark and seven other allies including the UK unless they negotiate a transfer of the semi-autonomous territory — a concession the European leaders indicated they are not willing to make.

Air Force One lands in Zurich (Arnd Wiegmann/AP)

Mr Trump said the tariffs would start at 10% next month and climb to 25% in June, rates that would be high enough to increase costs and slow growth, potentially hurting Mr Trump’s efforts to tamp down the high cost of living.

The president in a text message that circulated among European officials this week also linked his aggressive stance on Greenland to last year’s decision not to award him the Nobel Peace Prize. In the message, he told Norway’s prime minister, Jonas Gahr Store, that he no longer felt “an obligation to think purely of peace”.

In the midst of an unusual stretch of testing the United States’ relations with long-time allies, it seems uncertain what might transpire during Mr Trump’s two days in Switzerland.

On Tuesday, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told a Davos panel he and Mr Trump, a Republican, planned to deliver a stark message: “Globalisation has failed the West and the United States of America. It’s a failed policy,” he said.

“This will be an interesting trip,” Mr Trump told reporters as he left the White House on Tuesday evening for his flight to Davos. “I have no idea what’s going to happen, but you are well represented.”

His trip to Davos got off to a difficult start. There was a small electrical problem on Air Force One, leading the crew to turn around the plane about 30 minutes into the flight out of caution. That pushed the president’s arrival in Switzerland back several hours.

Wall Street wobbled on Tuesday as investors weighed Mr Trump’s new tariff threats and escalating tensions with European allies. The S&P 500 fell 2.1%, its biggest drop since October. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.8%. The Nasdaq composite slumped 2.4%.

“It’s clear that we are reaching a time of instability, of imbalances, both from the security and defence point of view, and economic point of view,” French President Emmanuel Macron said in his address to the forum.

Mr Macron made no direct mention of Mr Trump but urged fellow leaders to reject acceptance of “the law of the strongest”.

Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned that should Mr Trump move forward with the tariffs, the bloc’s response “will be unflinching, united and proportional”.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (Markus Schreiber/AP)

She pointedly suggested that Mr Trump’s new tariff threat could also undercut a US-EU trade framework reached this summer that the Trump administration worked hard to to seal.

“The European Union and the United States have agreed to a trade deal last July,” Ms von der Leyen said in Davos. “And in politics as in business — a deal is a deal. And when friends shake hands, it must mean something.”

Mr Trump, ahead of the address, said he planned to use his Davos appearance to talk about making housing more attainable and other affordability issues that are top priorities for Americans.

But Mr Trump’s Greenland tariff threat could disrupt the US economy if it blows up the trade truce reached last year between the US and the EU, said Scott Lincicome, a tariff critic and vice president on economic issues at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank.

“Significantly undermining investors’ confidence in the US economy in the longer term would likely increase interest rates and thus make homes less affordable,” Lincicome said.

Mr Trump also on Tuesday warned Europe against retaliatory action for the coming new tariffs.

“Anything they do with us, I’ll just meet it,” Mr Trump said on NewsNation’s Katie Pavlich Tonight. “All I have to do is meet it, and it’s going to go ricocheting backward.”

Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte during a panel discussion in Davos on Wednesday (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP)

White House officials have promoted Davos as a moment for Mr Trump to try to rekindle populist support in the US, where many voters who backed him in 2024 view affordability as a major problem. About six in 10 US adults now say that Mr Trump has hurt the cost of living, according to the latest survey by The Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research.

US home sales are at a 30-year low with rising prices and elevated mortgage rates keeping many prospective buyers out of the market. So far, Mr Trump has announced plans to buy 200 billion dollars (£149 billion) in mortgage securities to help lower interest rates on home loans, and has called for a ban on large financial companies buying houses.

The White House has said Mr Trump plans to meet leaders on the sidelines of the forum, after he gives his keynote address. There are more than 60 other heads of state attending.

On Thursday, Mr Trump plans to have an event to talk about the Board of Peace, a new body meant to oversee the end of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, and possibly take on a broader mandate, potentially rivalling the United Nations.

Fewer than 10 leaders have accepted invitations to join the group so far, including a handful of leaders considered to be anti-democratic authoritarians. Several of America’s main European partners have declined or been noncommittal, including Britain, France and Germany.

Mr Trump on Tuesday told reporters that his peace board “might” eventually make the UN obsolete but insisted he wants to see the international body continue.

“I believe you got to let the UN continue, because the potential is so great,” Mr Trump said.