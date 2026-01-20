‘Top Gun’ shades for Macron in Davos as he battles eye condition

Emmanuel Macron appeared to be channelling his inner Tom Cruise as he was seen sporting a pair of Top Gun-style aviator sunglasses at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

The French president has been battling an eye condition that he has said is “completely harmless”, but has made his right eye look red and puffy.

Canadian PM Mark Carney meets French president Emmanuel Macron (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

He first wore sunglasses last week when inspecting members of France’s armed forces – and wore them again at Davos, where he mingled with world dignitaries.

“Simply see an unintentional reference to the Eye Of The Tiger… for those who catch the reference, it is a sign of determination,” the president joked while inspecting the troops, in an apparent reference to the theme song by American band Survivor from the 1982 Rocky III movie starring Sylvester Stallone.