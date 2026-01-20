Syrian military announces new ceasefire with Kurdish-led forces

The Syrian military has announced a new four-day ceasefire with Kurdish-led forces after a previous agreement fell through.

There was no immediate response from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

The two sides have been clashing for two weeks, amid a breakdown in negotiations over implementation of a deal to merge their forces together.

The announcement came after SDF forces earlier on Tuesday abandoned their posts guarding a camp housing thousands of people affiliated with the so-called Islamic State militant group — a move that the Syrian military said allowed detainees to escape.

The al-Hol camp houses mainly women and children who are family members of IS members or accused of being otherwise affiliated with the group.